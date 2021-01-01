Now is the time to have your say about what you'd like this year from the event formerly known as PASS Summit.



It will be a free virtual event in November 2021, organized by the Redgate Communities team, along with external community partners, and guided by a community-first approach. Our intention is to gather insights from the data platform community to help guide its format.



We'll provide more transparency into how decisions are made and we hope that this approach will give you confidence in our commitment to supporting the community to learn and grow. We'd love to get your help, and encourage you to share your feedback with us so we can provide you the best virtual event experience possible.





We appreciate your time is valuable, so as a thank you for your feedback three entrants will be randomly selected to win one of the following gifts:

1) $50 (the equivalent in your local currency) donation to the charity of your choice

2) $100 (the equivalent in your local currency) donation to the charity of your choice

3) A Peloton Bike, or $3,000 (the equivalent in your local currency) to spend on your home office or lounge re-fit, or a charity donation.









Survey closes: 12:00PM PT April 15, winner to be contacted by April 30 via email.

