Summit 2021: Community feedback

Now is the time to have your say about what you'd like this year from the event formerly known as PASS Summit.

It will be a free virtual event in November 2021, organized by the Redgate Communities team, along with external community partners, and guided by a community-first approach. Our intention is to gather insights from the data platform community to help guide its format.

We'll provide more transparency into how decisions are made and we hope that this approach will give you confidence in our commitment to supporting the community to learn and grow. We'd love to get your help, and encourage you to share your feedback with us so we can provide you the best virtual event experience possible.

We appreciate your time is valuable, so as a thank you for your feedback three entrants will be randomly selected to win one of the following gifts: 
1) $50 (the equivalent in your local currency) donation to the charity of your choice
2) $100 (the equivalent in your local currency) donation to the charity of your choice
3) A Peloton Bike, or $3,000 (the equivalent in your local currency) to spend on your home office or lounge re-fit, or a charity donation.


Survey closes: 12:00PM PT April 15, winner to be contacted by April 30 via email. 

* 1. Have you attended PASS Summit previously?

* 2. How satisfied were you with the PASS Summit 2020 virtual event experience?

* 3. If you attended PASS Virtual Summit 2020, what did you value most about the event? (select all that apply)

* 4. Other than these topics, which are typically covered by PASS Summit: 

Advanced Analytics
Application Development
Artificial Intelligence
Big Data
Business Intelligence and Data
Cloud Solutions
Data Governance/Privacy
Data Platform Strategy
Database Administration
Development
DevOps
Hybrid Infrastructure
Professional Development
Security
Warehousing 

What other technology focus areas would you like to see the 2021 sessions cover?

* 5. Which elements are important to you for the virtual format of the Summit 2021 event? (select all that apply)

* 6. Which of the following virtual Summit time-formats would work best for your schedule?

* 7. Which geo region are based in?

* 8. What are your main concerns and top priorities that you'd like the Summit to help you with for 2021/2022?

* 9. What best describes your current role?

Question Title

* 10. How important are the following reasons for attending Summit 2021?

  Not important Slightly important Important Fairly important Very important N/A
Gain knowledge from the sessions
Q&A with the speakers
Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies
Networking with other attendees
Evaluate solutions
Career development

* 11. What would you like to see from this year’s Summit to make it one to remember?

* 12. Have you attended a virtual event that has surpassed your expectations recently, if so what was it and why did you enjoy it?

* 13. How many hours do you typically tune in for when attending virtual events in any one day?

* 14. Which of these other virtual data platform community events have you got value from over the past 12 months?

* 15. What's your favorite thing about learning online/virtual events?

* 16. Is there anything else you'd like to share about your previous experience(s) of attending or not-attending PASS Summit (positive or constructive)?

* 17. Thank you for sharing your feedback with us and the community. Add your info if you'd like to receive the following:
- Summary of the results
- Registration link once Summit 2021 is live
- Notification if you've been randomly selected as the winner of one of the prizes: $50/$100 donation to the charity of your choice, or the grand prize of a Peloton Bike, or $3,000 or the equivalent in your local currency to spend on your home office or lounge re-fit, or a charity donation.

Redgate (which means Red Gate Software Limited and its subsidiary Red Gate Software Inc.) respects your privacy. All information you give us is held with the utmost care and security. More information is here: https://www.red-gate.com/website/legal
( Privacy & Cookie Policy
