PASS Community Insights Summit 2021: Community feedback Now is the time to have your say about what you'd like this year from the event formerly known as PASS Summit. It will be a free virtual event in November 2021, organized by the Redgate Communities team, along with external community partners, and guided by a community-first approach. Our intention is to gather insights from the data platform community to help guide its format. We'll provide more transparency into how decisions are made and we hope that this approach will give you confidence in our commitment to supporting the community to learn and grow. We'd love to get your help, and encourage you to share your feedback with us so we can provide you the best virtual event experience possible. We appreciate your time is valuable, so as a thank you for your feedback three entrants will be randomly selected to win one of the following gifts: 1) $50 (the equivalent in your local currency) donation to the charity of your choice 2) $100 (the equivalent in your local currency) donation to the charity of your choice 3) A Peloton Bike, or $3,000 (the equivalent in your local currency) to spend on your home office or lounge re-fit, or a charity donation. Survey closes: 12:00PM PT April 15, winner to be contacted by April 30 via email. OK Question Title * 1. Have you attended PASS Summit previously? Yes, attended in person Yes, attended virtually No (leave questions relating to 2020 blank) Yes as a speaker, in person Yes as a speaker, virtually Other (please specify) OK Question Title * 2. How satisfied were you with the PASS Summit 2020 virtual event experience? 1 Star 2 Stars 3 Stars 4 Stars 5 Stars 1 Star 2 Stars 3 Stars 4 Stars 5 Stars Why did you give this rating? OK Question Title * 3. If you attended PASS Virtual Summit 2020, what did you value most about the event? (select all that apply) Data platform focus of tracks/topics Speakers Live sessions On-demand sessions Pre-cons Q&A with speakers Networking with other attendees Group discussions Opportunity to review and connect with vendors The attendee experience of the event platform Keynotes built around US time zones That all time-zones were considered Other (please specify) OK Question Title * 4. Other than these topics, which are typically covered by PASS Summit: Advanced Analytics Application Development Artificial Intelligence Big Data Business Intelligence and Data Cloud Solutions Data Governance/Privacy Data Platform Strategy Database Administration Development DevOps Hybrid Infrastructure Professional DevelopmentSecurity Warehousing What other technology focus areas would you like to see the 2021 sessions cover? OK Question Title * 5. Which elements are important to you for the virtual format of the Summit 2021 event? (select all that apply) Networking with other attendees Interaction with Microsoft solution engineers and experts Q&A with speakers Keynotes Learning pathways Non-tech sessions, e.g. leadership, diversity, emotional intelligence, etc. Pre-cons Happy hours, informal sessions, ice-breakers, socials, speaker-idol Prize-draws, contests, awards Event platform experience Birds of a feather style group discussions Time to evaluate and connect with vendors Live sessions On-demand sessions Sessions and networking being available in my time-zone None are important, I wouldn't attend OK Question Title * 6. Which of the following virtual Summit time-formats would work best for your schedule? Same as before: 2 pre-con days (8 hours), 3 general session days (across 24 hours), and on demand sessions available after the session has aired 8-hour days of sessions, available across 1-3 days (with pre-recorded sessions available from day 1) 24-hour days of sessions across 1-2 days (with regional networking, live viewing, and all pre-recorded sessions available from day 1) Multiple 8-hour slots across different time zones spread across the month (offering regional networking, live viewing, and all pre-recorded sessions available from day 1) Other (please specify) OK Question Title * 7. Which geo region are based in? North America Latin America Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific OK Question Title * 8. What are your main concerns and top priorities that you'd like the Summit to help you with for 2021/2022? OK Question Title * 9. What best describes your current role? Developer/Engineer Senior/Lead Developer/Engineer DBA Senior DBA Arcitect Project Manager Consultant CTO/CIO/C-level Executive IT Manager Analyst Other OK Question Title * 10. How important are the following reasons for attending Summit 2021? Not important Slightly important Important Fairly important Very important N/A Gain knowledge from the sessions Gain knowledge from the sessions Not important Gain knowledge from the sessions Slightly important Gain knowledge from the sessions Important Gain knowledge from the sessions Fairly important Gain knowledge from the sessions Very important Gain knowledge from the sessions N/A Q&A with the speakers Q&A with the speakers Not important Q&A with the speakers Slightly important Q&A with the speakers Important Q&A with the speakers Fairly important Q&A with the speakers Very important Q&A with the speakers N/A Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies Not important Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies Slightly important Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies Important Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies Fairly important Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies Very important Keeping up to date on the latest trends and technologies N/A Networking with other attendees Networking with other attendees Not important Networking with other attendees Slightly important Networking with other attendees Important Networking with other attendees Fairly important Networking with other attendees Very important Networking with other attendees N/A Evaluate solutions Evaluate solutions Not important Evaluate solutions Slightly important Evaluate solutions Important Evaluate solutions Fairly important Evaluate solutions Very important Evaluate solutions N/A Career development Career development Not important Career development Slightly important Career development Important Career development Fairly important Career development Very important Career development N/A OK Question Title * 11. What would you like to see from this year’s Summit to make it one to remember? OK Question Title * 12. Have you attended a virtual event that has surpassed your expectations recently, if so what was it and why did you enjoy it? OK Question Title * 13. How many hours do you typically tune in for when attending virtual events in any one day? 1 - 2 hours 3 - 4 hours 4 - 5 hours 6 - 7 hours 8+ OK Question Title * 14. Which of these other virtual data platform community events have you got value from over the past 12 months? SQLBits Data Platform Summit GroupBy New Stars of Data SQLSaturday # x - Virtual EIGHTKB C# Corner SQL Server Virtual Conference Other (please specify) OK Question Title * 15. What's your favorite thing about learning online/virtual events? OK Question Title * 16. Is there anything else you'd like to share about your previous experience(s) of attending or not-attending PASS Summit (positive or constructive)? OK Question Title * 17. Thank you for sharing your feedback with us and the community. Add your info if you'd like to receive the following: - Summary of the results- Registration link once Summit 2021 is live- Notification if you've been randomly selected as the winner of one of the prizes: $50/$100 donation to the charity of your choice, or the grand prize of a Peloton Bike, or $3,000 or the equivalent in your local currency to spend on your home office or lounge re-fit, or a charity donation. Name Email Address OK Redgate (which means Red Gate Software Limited and its subsidiary Red Gate Software Inc.) respects your privacy. All information you give us is held with the utmost care and security. More information is here: https://www.red-gate.com/website/legal OK DONE